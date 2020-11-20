NationalWorld

Vistara Launches Flight Service from Delhi To Doha

By Pratidin Bureau
Vistara Airlines has started operating flights between Delhi and Doha under an air bubble arrangement between India and Qatar, the airlines said on Friday.

A statement issued by the airlines said that the inaugural flight departed on Thursday from Delhi at 8 pm and landed in Doha at 9.45 pm (local time).

The airline will operate special non-stop flights twice a week between Delhi and Doha, it said.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating in the country since May under the Vande Bharat Mission and since July under bilateral air bubble arrangements.

