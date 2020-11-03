Voting for Nagaland Bypolls Begins Today

Voting is underway for bypolls to two Assembly constituencies in Nagaland- 14 Southern Angami I and 60 Pungro-Kiphire on Tuesday. Altogether eight candidates are in the fray- three in 14 Southern Angami and five in 60 Pungro-Kiphire.

Besides PDA’s consensus candidate Medo Yhokha, there are NPF’s Kikovi Kirha and Seyievilie Peter Zashumo (Ind) in 14-Southern Angami. On the other hand, in 60 Pungro-Kiphire, the candidates are Khaseo Anar of Congress, Lirimong Sangtam of PDA and three Independents– T Yangseo Sangtam, K Shellumthong and Kiusumew Yimchunger.

Speaking to media persons, chief electoral officer (CEO) Abhijit Sinha said polling began at 6 am and will continue till 4 pm in both the constituencies and 99 polling stations have been set up for the purpose. He said the electorate would undergo mandatory thermal screening at their respective polling stations before casting their votes, while protective gears like face masks, gloves and hand sanitizers would also be made available at the polling booths. He added in case any voter was found having high temperature or symptoms of COVID, then he/she would be allowed to cast the ballot in the last hour of polling time.

Sinha further stated that necessary transportation arrangements have been made for COVID-19 patients to come and cast their ballot in the last hour of voting by strictly following COVID SOPs and adhering to social distancing.

The CEO claimed that all polling stations have been sanitised and necessary arrangements have been made to ensure webcasting from all major polling booths. However, he said webcasting would be done from only 30% booths in Kiphire due to poor internet connectivity, adding offline videography would be done for the remaining booths.

600 polling officers have been deployed at 99 polling stations, Sinha added.

Southern Angami-I has 13,541 voters, of which 13,489 are general electors and 52 service electors, with Jakhama Upper having the maximum electorate with 986 voters, while Mitelephe has the lowest electorate with only 155 voters.

Pungro has 29,346 voters, comprising 29,247 general electors and 99 service electors. Rest house ward ‘A’ Kiphire town has the highest voters (954), while Kiuro village has the lowest voters (45).