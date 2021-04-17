Election 2021NationalTop Stories

Voting Underway For Bengal Polls, Turnout At 36.02%

By Pratidin Bureau
Voting in West Bengal’s fifth phase of Assembly elections to 45 constituencies began on Saturday morning. As of 11 am, the voter turnout is 36.02 per cent.

Over a crore eligible voters will seal the fate of 342 candidates who are in fray today.

Voting will be held at 15,789 polling stations in the fifth phase of the elections across the 45 constituencies covering the districts of Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling and a segment of Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman.

The Election Commission has decided to deploy at least 1,071 companies of central forces and over 15,000 state police personnel to ensure free and fair voting.

As many as 118 companies have been deployed for Quick Response Team (QRT), sector office, post-poll situation and strongrooms.

The first four phases were held on 27 March, 1 April, 6 April and 10 April, respectively. The sixth phase of the state assembly polls is scheduled for 22 April. 

