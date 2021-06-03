War Against Drugs: Over 450 Drug Peddlers Held In Assam So Far

In an attempt to stop drug trafficking in state, over 450 drug dealers have been apprehended by the Assam Police.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office on May 19 and directed law and order enforcement agency for a total crackdown on drug peddlers.

Daily arrests and raids have been taking place across several districts.

In this connection, the Assam police have registered 264 cases and made 441 arrests between May 10 and 31.

So far, 6.57 kg of heroin, 5,785.85 kg of ganja, 92,366 numbers of Yaba and other tablets have been seized.

The police have also seized Rs 17,11,130 in cash along with 20 gm of morphine and 426 gm of opium.

As per reports, the Chief Minister had recently said that the state government’s goal is to create a substance-free society and Assam Police will take a stern stand against peddling of drugs.

The state police have launched a massive campaign on war against drugs since last month against the illegal drug trade and have substantially weakened the network of the peddlers, a police spokesperson said to news outlets.

The police will continue its relentless fight against the drug peddlers in the state and ensure that it becomes free from the menace of drugs, the spokesperson added.