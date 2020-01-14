Watch Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar’s Unique Run in Traditional Attire

Fitness enthusiasts Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar rang in Bihu with a unique run as the couple chose traditional Assamese attire to mark the celebration of Bihu. While Ankita looked gorgeous in a stunning Mekhela chador, Milind looked different in his dhoti and t-shirt.

Ankita posted videos of her run on Twitter and captioned it, “Determination matters, not attire. Carrying a piece of #Assam wherever I maybe. Happy #bhogalibihu in advance! #Traditional.”

Ankita Konwar also shared a short clip of her Bihu dance and in the caption mentioned how much she loves the festival of Bihu and its simplicity. She wrote, “My love for #axomiya culture started quite early. I was introduced to #bihudance at a really young age.(maybe 4) I remember loving that smell of #kopouful (an orchid we wear around our hair bun) in that April breeze, which was quite common considering almost every household had that orchid and it bloomed to its glory in April. Amazed by the colours of #mekhelasador woven with #mugasilk, #whitepat and #erisilk !! Since I loved #bihudance started loving the sound of all the instruments related to it like #dhul #pepa #gagana #hutuli The festival of Bihu, especially #rongalibihu has always been so so close to my heart. The way people open their homes to groups of people to watch them perform their folk dance and hear them sing, the way we get into the spirit of sharing our homemade snacks with each other and the pride and respect we feel for the culture that flows in us! I love the simplicity in these small things.”

Hinting at the protests in Assam against CAA and NRC, Ankita added, “I know #assam right now is not at its best to celebrate #bhugalibihu and it’s heartbreaking considering how joyful an occasion it is for each one of us! But I pray we find our way to normalcy. Normalcy – which is being exceptionally loving, which is loving our culture, our traditions. No matter where we are, a part of #axom is always with us! Love and positivity always! Wish you all a proud #bhugalibihu in advance! And yes, I love running in my #muga #rihamekhela.”