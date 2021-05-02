Election 2021NationalTop Stories

WB Polls: Mamata Likely To Be CM For Third Consecutive Time

By Pratidin Bureau
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is likely to retain power in West Bengal as early trends show TMC massively leading with more than 200 seats while the BJP trailing with 87 seats.

In terms of vote share, the TMC seems to be far ahead securing almost 48.5% votes and BJP with 37.4 % votes.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee is trailing in Nandigram constituency with her  BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari leading with over 3,500 votes.

It may be notd that the TMC has performed well, not only in south Bengal, but also in areas where the BJP prospered in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. These areas include Jhargam, Hooghly and Paschim Bardhaman.

It seems that the ruling TMC’s slogans of ‘Joy Bangla’ and ‘Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chai’ have worked against BJP’s ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Asol Paribartan’ cry. 

