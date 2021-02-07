“We Are Thankful For PM Modi’s Help In Pandemic Days”: HBS

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
37

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing a rally at Dhekiajuli where PM Modi laid the foundation stone of two hospitals and launched ‘Asom Mala’, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his bravery stand at the COVID-19 pandemic time and for the infrastructural aid towards the state.

He started his speech by remembering Dhekiajuli’s 13 martyrs who lost their lives in the Quit India movement.

“Assam is beaming with joy today! Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for all the affection that he has always showered on this land. Your presence today is precious to us which we shall always cherish! Honoured. Blessed,” Sarma tweeted from the event place.

Related News

CM Sonowal Distributes Media Fellowship, Financial Grant To…

“Northeast On Road To Development, Assam To Play Key…

Indian Tennis Legend Akhtar Ali Passes Away

Govt: New Guidelines Soon On TRP, OTT Norms

Speaking on the event, Sarma said, “We’re forever in gratitude Hon PM for your gracious gifts to Assam and the North East in form of multiple projects since 2014. Development has got a new impetus, face of the region has substantially changed.”

Further, Sarma said, “947 ventilation, 1300 oxygen concentrator, 3541 oxygen cylinder, 9 lakh mask, 2 lakh PPE kit, 250 crore has been provided to Assam by PM Modi in the COVID days ”.

During the event, PM Modi laid the foundation stones of two medical colleges, which are being set up at Biswanath and Charaideo at an estimated cost of over Rs 1,100 crore. Each hospital will have a 500-bed capacity and 100 MBBS seat capacity.

PM Modi also launched “Asom Mala” at the event, a highway and road project with an aim to boost the connectivity in the state and contribute to the economic progress.

You might also like
Regional

Assam: Girl child tested COVID-19 negative

National

Ayodhya dispute: SC reserves order on mediation

Top Stories

Subway’s Bread Is Not Bread – Irish Top Court

National

Haridwar Girl To Become ‘One-Day CM’ Of Uttarakhand

Technology

Fani: ISRO’s 5 Satellites Saved People

Regional

Assam: Labour Dept. To Organize Registration Fair

Comments
Loading...