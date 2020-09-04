“We Never Lied To The Public” – CM

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a BJP executive meeting held on Friday has said that BJP has never lied to the people of Assam, pressing on the fact that BJP workers must stand firm against opposition conspiracy.

“BJP workers need to reach 70 lakh familes. There is no turning back from today onwards. BJP workers must stand firm against opposition conspiracy. BJP has never lied to the people of Assam,” said CM Sonowal.

He also spoke about Advantage Assam which was held on the Prime Minister’s advice, adding that the centre has provided Rs 42,000 crore for it.

The meeting was attended by BJP President Ranjeet Kumar Das, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, National General Secretary Ram Madhav, NE State General Secretary Ajay Jamwal and senior party leader Ramen deka. It was held in Srimanta Sankardev Kalakhetra in Guwahati.