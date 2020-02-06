Zubeen-Rabi launch anti CAA website

Assam artists on Thursday officially launched a website ‘Assam Against C(A)A’ — ‘www.assamagainstcaa.in’ in Guwahati. Singer Zubeen Garg, Manas Robin, actors Barsha Rabi Bishaya, Rabi Sarma, and fashion designer Garim Saikia Garg were present on the occasion.

Singer Zubeen Garg said that the website will focus on all the facts regarding the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “People will get to know all the latest information about its developments,” he said adding that their protest against the ‘anti-Assam’ act will continue. The singer further asked the people of Assam to register on the website.

“We are not against Filmfare or Khelo India, but the CAA should be scrapped,” said Zubeen. On the other hand, actor Barsha Rabi Bishaya said, “I do not oppose Filmfare awards in Guwahati, but I personally will not cooperate in the award ceremony, as the government has not taken the protests against the CAA seriously.”

Singer Manas Robin said that the entire world should know about the protest against the act and people of Assam should unitedly protest against the act.