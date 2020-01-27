West Bengal Assembly passes anti-CAA resolution

The West Bengal government today passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Assembly. The resolution appeals to the Union government to repeal the amended citizenship law and revoke plans to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and update the National Population Register (NPR).

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee introduced the resolution in the House around 2 pm. Three states – Kerala, Rajasthan, and Punjab – have already passed resolutions against the new citizenship law.

The legislation has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with the TMC opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.

Addressing the assembly chief minister Mamata Banerjee said “In Bengal, we will not allow Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). Today, people are scared that they may have to leave this country. They are queuing up for all kinds of cards.”