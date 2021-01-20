West Bengal: At least 13 Killed in a Road Accident

At least 13 people killed in an accident in Dhupguri city of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal on Tuesday night. The accident took place due to low visibility. Around 18 people have been injured in the accident and have been admitted to a hospital.

“A vehicle collided head-on with a boulder loaded truck whose driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider and slipped towards its right side. Two other vehicles coming from the wrong side collided into the body of the truck due to which boulders loaded in the vehicle fell on them. Another small lorry in front of the truck was also damaged. In all, four vehicles got damaged,” Sumant Roy, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Jalpaiguri said, reported NDTV.

The police officer said that the circle inspector of Dhupguri and his team reached the accident spot within 10 minutes of the incident. Sumant Roy said that several cranes were called in to clear the road, the report stated.

Locals along with police officials assisted in rescuing the injured at the spot.

The SP further informed, “The road is now cleared. The driver of the truck survived the accident and has been detained. Treatment of injured at the nearby hospital is being monitored.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the incident. The PMO in a tweet said, “The road accident in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) is extremely anguishing. In this time of sadness, prayers with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon.”

The road accident in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) is extremely anguishing. In this time of sadness, prayers with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 20, 2021

PM Modi also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the victims and ₹ 50,000 each for those injured.

From the PMNRF, Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in West Bengal. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 20, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over the incident. Shah in a tweet said, “Deeply anguished to learn about the tragic road accident in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri. My deepest condolences are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest.”