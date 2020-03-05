West Bengal: Man Issued Voter ID with Dog’s Photo

In a bizarre incident, Sunil Karmakar, a resident of Ramnagar village in West Bengal’s Murshidabad was issued a voter ID card with a dog’s picture on it.

The man said that he had applied for a correction in his voter ID card and when he received a revised card, it had a dog’s photo instead of his own.

Karmakar said, “Yesterday I was called at Dulal Smriti School and this voter ID card was given to me. I saw the photo. The officer there signed and gave it to me but he didn’t see the photo. This is playing with my dignity. I will go to the BDO office and request that this should not happen again.”

However, the Block Development Officer (BDO) has said that the picture has already been corrected and Mr Karmakar will get the revised ID card with the correct photo.

The BDO said that it’s not his final voter ID card. If there is a mistake, it’ll be corrected. As far as the dog’s photo is concerned, it might have been done by someone while filling online application. The photo has already been corrected. He’ll get the final ID card with the correct photo, he added.