West Bengal: Two Sisters Allegedly Tied-Up, Beaten by TMC Leader

A Trinamool Congress-led panchayat leader and his supporters allegedly tied up and dragged and beaten up two sisters, who protested against building a village road on private land at Dakshin (South) Dinajpur district in north Bengal.

One of the victims, Smriti Kana Das, 29, lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday. TMC panchayat leader Amal Sarkar was suspended by the party after a video, showing the woman being tied up and dragged, emerged on Sunday. The Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, claimed that woman was a supporter of the saffron party.

Inspector-in-charge of Gangarampur police station, Purnendu Kumar Kundu said they have received a complaint and investigation is on. However, no arrests have been made so far.

The victim, in her complaint, said that Sarkar and four others assaulted her with an iron rod when she protested against building a road on land that belongs to her family. She said, “The TMC leaders and his supporters tried to hit me on my head with an iron rod. I somehow managed to dodge the attack. When I fell down they tied my legs with a rope and dragged me for nearly 30 feet. I was beaten up, my modesty was outraged and I was threatened.”

The complaint also said that when Smriti Kana Das was being assaulted, her sister Shoma Das protested and tried to save her. But the accused attacked Shoma also and snatched her gold chain and mobile. When she fell on the ground the accused allegedly tied her legs and dragged her down the road. She was kicked and punched too, the complaint said.

Meanwhile, South Dinajpur TMC President Arpita Ghosh said that the law will take its own course and they immediately suspended Sarkar from the party. But one should also not stop development work, said Ghosh.