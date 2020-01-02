West Bengal’s Tableau Rejected for R-Day Parade

West Bengal’s proposal to showcase its tableau in the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi has been rejected, which could strain ties between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Central Government even further.

However, the defence ministry has not cited a specific reason for the rejection in its statement issued on Wednesday.

The statement simply said that the Bengal’s proposal was examined by an expert committee at two meetings and not taken forward for further consideration.

The Defence Ministry also pointed out that West Bengal’s 2019 proposal has been shortlisted as a result of the same process of selection.

Nonetheless, the move isn’t likely to go down well with the Mamata Banerjee government.

Besides, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool government has been at loggerheads with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on a range of issues — from seating at a Durga Puja event to his unscheduled visit to Singur.

Twenty-two Republic Day tableau proposals — 16 from states and Union Territories, and six from central ministries — have been shortlisted, out of a total of 56.