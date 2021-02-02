White House Condemns Vandalization Of Gandhi Statue

Following the vandalization of a bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi in a city in US, the White House has issued a statement condemning the incident and said they are “watching it closely”.

“We certainly would have concern about the desecration of monuments of Gandhi,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.

“Certainly we would condemn that desecration and watch it closely,” Psaki stressed upon being asked about the vandalization.

Earlier last week, a 6-ft tall, 294 kg bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalized in the city of Davis in Northern California attracting outrage from Indian-Americans across US. The Indian government has condemned the act and the embassy of India in Washington DC had reported the matter to the US Department of State.

“On 28 Jan’21, Mahatma Gandhi statue at Central Park in City of Davis, California was vandalised by unknown persons. Statue was a gift by the government of India in 2016. The Govt strongly condemns this malicious and despicable act against a universally respected icon of peace and justice,” the ministry of external affairs said.

“Embassy of India in Washington DC has taken up the matter with the US Department of State for a thorough investigation and appropriate action. Consulate General of India in San Francisco has separately taken up the matter with City of Davis and local law enforcement authorities,” it added.

The city of Davis, where the incident took place, also condemned the act of vandalization.

“We do not support any actions that include the destruction of property. We understand that our community reflects a diversity of views and values, but we expect that everyone will extend respect to each other and to shared spaces,” it said

“We are committed to creating a city that is inclusive and lives up to our principles. We work diligently to ensure the physical and psychological safety of every resident. Acts of destruction are violent and shatter this safety,” it further added.

As per reports, miscreants have broken the statute and ripped it from the base. Half its face and the ankles are missing. The vandalised statue was found by a park employee on of January 27, the police said.