Who are the COVID-19 Patients in Guwahati: Read Here

The four positive cases of COVID-19 from Guwahati which were reported on Thursday evening created panic in the city as to where from these persons belong to and from where they have carried the virus.

Out of the four persons who were tested positive of the deadly virus, one is the doctor of Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), the other person belongs from Chandmari area, on is from Changsari while the other who died was the cleaner of B. Barooah Cancer Hospital.

Dr. Likithesh Dutta, who hails from Karnataka is a PG student of GMCH and was suffering from fever and cold from few days. He is a boarder of 5 No PG Hostel of GMCH and was on COVID-19 duty since May 2. He was associated with the COVID-19 tests in the hospital and was tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. He is now under the isolation ward.

On the other hand, Dipika Basfar, whose swab was tested positive of the virus after her death was a cleaner of B. Barooah Cancer Institute in Birubari. According to reports, she was staying in the Harijan Colony inside the hospital campus. She was also suffering from cold and fever for a few days. She was staying with her grandmother (60) at the Harijan colony.

However, Dipika was staying with her mother, aunt, and grandmother and all three are the workers of the hospital. Following the incident, the hospital authority closed the main gate in order to avoid entry and exit of any patient and workers from the campus.

Meanwhile, one of the staff of B. Barooah hospital said that Dipika’s family members sell eggs and water inside the campus. “The family has also two other children who are now suffering from cold and fever. The family has been kept under quarantine,” said the staff member.

The other patient who was tested positive from Guwahati belongs to Chandmari. She has been identified as Sarada Das.

The fourth patient belongs to Changsari in Kamrup district, identified as Devraj Acharya. Devraj originally hails from Siliguri and lives in Changsari for his service. His Siliguri house has been sealed by the administration.