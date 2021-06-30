Wild Elephant Kills One In Karbi Anglong

Wild elephant killed one at Dokmoka village of Karbi Anglong on Wednesday.

As per sources, the deceased has been identified as Usharam Rongi of Dokmoka village.

It is believed that the elephants came down in search of food to the human habitation.

Recently wild animals have started roaming around Assam creating havoc amid people in the recent days.

With the increase of human habitation in and around the state the wild animals are losing their personal space.

The human invading the wildlife spaces have resulted in the scarcity of food for these animals.

As a result, the conflict between these wild lives and human is seen to be increasing causing deaths to both man and animals.