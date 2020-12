A wild elephant has caused havoc in Bokakhat’s Latabari region where one person was trampled to death on Wednesday evening.

Moreover, frequent attacks of wild elephants have also led to the destruction of several houses in the region.

The deceased man was identified as 40-year-old Kursa Dora, police officials said.

Dora’s body was recovered from the farm on Thursday morning and was taken to Golaghat for further examination.