Will Discuss on CAA Before Bihu: Himanta

Reacting on the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the protests are not against C (A) A but they have launched a mission to extract BJP.

Sarma said that they will discuss the issue of the citizenship act on Saturday. “We will discuss the issue before Bihu. We have so many things to tell. We will also talk about Dr. Nagen Saikia and will also talk about the progress of the investigation,” said Sarma.

“I will meet Home Minister Amit Shah. Unlike Sita who entered the firepit to prove herself, similarly, it will be proved as how many names will be included when one applies for citizenship,” the minister said. He said that not more than 5 lakh people will be included in the citizenship and if it will be more than that, I will quit politics, said Sarma.