Will Not Resign from AASU Now: Samujjal

All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya will not quit the organization as of now. He was about to resign from the students’ body at the 17th General Conference held at Duliajan.

Earlier, Bhattacharyya said that he will resign at the ongoing convention but later said that he will reconsider his decision of retirement after thousands of AASU workers demanded that he continue his stint with the student body.

Talking on the sidelines, Bhattacharya said that after his retirement from the student body he will continue to lead the economic struggle for the people across the length and breadth of Assam.