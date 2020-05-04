Wine Shops Open: People Forget Lockdown Norms

As the third phase of lockdown starting, Monday has come with a set of major relaxations, one of them is opening of liquor shops in all the zones, except containment zones, while following norms of social distancing.

Thanks to this relaxation, scores of people were out on the streets, in queues longer than those outside a Forever 21 store during a flash sale.

While many managed to keep up with the bare minimum of wearing a mask and maintaining decorum, largely, the entire concept of social distancing went for a toss as people went out in thousands to get alcohol.