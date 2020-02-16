Winners of the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020

The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 ended on a high note for the team of ‘Gully Boy’ which fetched a total of 11 awards including the Best Film of the year.

While Ranveer Singh, who played a rapper in ‘Gully Boy’, won the Best Actor award for his performance in the film, Alia Bhatt bagged the Best Actress trophy for the film. Zoya Akhtar bagged the Best Director award.

For the first time, the Filmfare Awards was held outside Mumbai and the 65th edition of the awards was held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Sarusajai in Guwahati on Saturday.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amruta Subhash were awarded the Best Supporting Actor and Actress trophies for delivering critically-acclaimed performances in ‘Gully Boy’. Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Article 15’, which won the Critics’ Award for Best Film, was also able to fetch Ayushmann Khurana the Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Male).

The star-studded mega event was hosted by director-producer Karan Johar, actors Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan. The audience was entertained by Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan with their outstanding performances.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted: “The @filmfare in Assam is not just a mega event or a conglomeration of superstars in Guwahati; it’s an aspirational expression of the entire North Eastern cultural personality & immense talent pool, it’s also an aspiration to tell the great history of our heroes before the world.”

Saying that “we are proud to host”, the Assam CM also said: “Thanks to everyone from the film fraternity and gratitude to the people of Assam.”

Here is the complete list of Bollywood celebrities who won at the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 in Guwahati:

Best Film: ‘Gully Boy’

Best Director: Zoya Akhtar (‘Gully Boy’)

Best Film (Critics): ‘Article 15’ (Anubhav Sinha), ‘Sonchiriya’ (Abhishek Chaubey)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male): Ranveer Singh (‘Gully Boy’)

Best Actor (Critics): Ayushmann Khurrana (‘Article 15’)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt (‘Gully Boy’)

Best Actress (Critics): Bhumi Pednekar (‘Saand Ki Aankh’), Taapsee (‘Saand Ki Aankh’)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Amruta Subhash (‘Gully Boy’)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Siddhant Chaturvedi (‘Gully Boy’)

Best Music Album: ‘Gully Boy’ l Zoya Akhtar-Ankur Tewari, ‘Kabir Singh’ I Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet–Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva

Best Lyrics: Divine and Ankur Tewari – Apna Time Aayega – ‘Gully Boy’

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh…Kalank Nahi…’Kalank‘

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao…Ghungroo…’War‘

Best Debut Director: Aditya Dhar – ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’

Best Debut Actor: Abhimanyu Dassani – ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’

Best Debut Actress: Ananya Pandey – ‘Student Of The Year 2’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’

Best Original Story: ‘Article 15’ – Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki

Best Screenplay: ‘Gully Boy’ – Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar

Best Dialogue: ‘Gully Boy’- Vijay Maurya

Lifetime Achievement Award: Ramesh Sippy

Excellence In Cinema: Govinda

RD Burman Award For Upcoming Music Talent: Sashwat Sachdev- URI