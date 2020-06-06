With 13 new cases, Manipur’s tally reaches 137

Phanjoubam Chingkheinganba (Ching)

13 persons returning from various parts of the country and being quarantined at different centres across multiple districts in Manipur have tested positive for COVID-19 taking the tally to 137, officials said.

Out of the 13, eight persons including 5 males and 3 females were tested positive at RIMS, a statement issued by COVID-19 Common Control Room said.

Four of them are from Kamjong district and are Mumbai returnees while two, one each from Ukhrul and Imphal West district, are Delhi returnees. The other two, hails from Jiribam and Imphal West and had returned from Deoband and Bengaluru recently.

The statement further informed three patients have been discharged after being tested negative taking the total number of recovered patients to 41.

Meanwhile, five females from Churachandpur district who are Mumbai returnees were also found positive after their samples were tested at JNIMS.

The state now has 96 active cases.