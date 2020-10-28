Woman Held For Throwing Acid On Estranged Boyfriend

A woman has been sent to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly attacking her estranged boyfriend with acid in Tripura’s Khowai district, an NDTV report stated on Wednesday.

The victim Soumen Santal is admitted to GBP hospital and is in a critical condition. According to the report, the incident occurred in Khowai on October 19.

Accused Binita Santal was arrested on Tuesday and sent to 14 days judicial custody.

According to police sources, the estranged couple was living together outside Tripura. “However, last September, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they both returned to their respective homes. The victim, since the return, had been avoiding Binita and even blocked her number, which enraged her,” the NDTV report said quoting the police officials of the Khowai station where a complaint was registered by the victim’s brother

“Binita Santal then somehow convinced Soumen Santal to meet her and came prepared with the acid. They engaged in a quarrel that further angered her and she threw the acid at his face and left,” the report added.

