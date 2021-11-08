Woman In Assam’s Cachar Allegedly Raped, Fingers Chopped Off, 2 Held

Two men in Assam’s Cachar have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman and attempting to kill her.

As per reports, the incident that took place at Punihawai village under the Dholai police station came to light on Sunday but took place on October 25.

The accused men were identified as Maniruddin and Riyaz from Bidyaratanpur village.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the duo barged into her house and threatened to kill her son if she resisted.

The woman said that she tried to escape but the men attacked her with a sharp object and tried to chop her head off. Fortunately, she managed to escape but lost four fingers of her left hand.

She further alleged that she didn’t want to register a case initially but later went forward with it.

“I went to the Dholai police station and registered the case on October 25 after a long argument with the police. But the police did not even ask the accused to come to the police station… The accused later threatened again to kill me. I had to run away… I am moving on the streets of Silchar town like a beggar because I have to feed my son,” the woman said.

Meanwhile, Dholai police refuted the claims made by the victim woman and said the two accused have been arrested. They are currently being interrogated, police in-charge Sahabuddin Barbhuiya said.

Both the accused will be produced before a court in Monday.