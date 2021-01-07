Woman Killed, Explosives Seized in the US Capitol Violence

Violence erupted in the US Capitol after supporters of Donald Trump stormed and disrupted the electoral count on Wednesday. A woman was killed at the violence. Lawmakers were evacuated from the US Capitol after protestors breached security and entered the premises.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a curfew in the nation’s capital beginning at 6 pm on Wednesday.

While President Trump, who had addressed supporters and made claims of election fraud hours before, told supporters to ‘stay peaceful’, US President-elect Joe Biden called the violence an ‘insurrection’.

According to reports, hundreds of Trump supporters entered the Capitol building on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

The violence, that forced lawmakers to flee the US Capitol and resulted in the death of one woman, disrupted the process of certification of Biden as the winner in the November 3 election. However, the Senate resumed the process more than six hours after the attack. The FBI said it had disarmed two suspected explosive devices and officials declared Capitol ‘secure’ nearly 4 hours after the attack.

Former US President Barack Obama said Trump incited the violence. “History will rightly remember today’s violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation,” he said.