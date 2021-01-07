Top StoriesWorld

Woman Killed, Explosives Seized in the US Capitol Violence

By Pratidin Bureau
49

Violence erupted in the US Capitol after supporters of Donald Trump stormed and disrupted the electoral count on Wednesday. A woman was killed at the violence. Lawmakers were evacuated from the US Capitol after protestors breached security and entered the premises.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a curfew in the nation’s capital beginning at 6 pm on Wednesday.

While President Trump, who had addressed supporters and made claims of election fraud hours before, told supporters to ‘stay peaceful’, US President-elect Joe Biden called the violence an ‘insurrection’.

Related News

PM Modi Distressed Over US Capitol Violence

Moran: 3-Day Convention of Raijor Dal from Today

News Breakfast @6

Nagaon: Youth Shot By Miscreant

According to reports, hundreds of Trump supporters entered the Capitol building on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

The violence, that forced lawmakers to flee the US Capitol and resulted in the death of one woman, disrupted the process of certification of Biden as the winner in the November 3 election. However, the Senate resumed the process more than six hours after the attack. The FBI said it had disarmed two suspected explosive devices and officials declared Capitol ‘secure’ nearly 4 hours after the attack.

Former US President Barack Obama said Trump incited the violence. “History will rightly remember today’s violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation,” he said.

You might also like
Regional

APCC GS Apurba Bhattacharjee Quits as Social Media in-Charge

National

Modern land management will benefit India: World Bank president

Regional

Assam Bandh on May 08

National

Despite High Cut Offs, DU Sees Over 9000 Admissions

National

Khattar’s Oath Likely Tomorrow

Regional

Assam Govt Earns Rs. 30Cr Revenue from Liquor Sale

Comments
Loading...