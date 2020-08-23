Top StoriesNational

“Women Should Be Given Equal Opportunities” -Vice President

By Pratidin Bureau
39

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday that India needs to give equal opportunities to women.

A Hindustan Times report quoted Naidu as saying, “With women constituting about 50 per cent of India’s population, we cannot make progress unless they are given equal opportunities in all spheres, including the political arena.”

Writing on Facebook, he urged all political parties to arrive at a consensus regarding providing the pending reservation to women at Parliament and State legislatures.

He reportedly added, “It is high time we give girls and women their due in society and leave no stone unturned to empower them.”

