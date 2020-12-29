Won’t Launch Political Party, Says Rajinikanth

Just a day after being released from a Hyderabad hospital, superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced that he would not be making his much-anticipated political debut in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

While tendering an apology to his fans and members of the Rajini Makkal Mandram, Rajinikanth cited his health condition as the reason for his unprecedented decision.

“With extreme sadness, I say that I can’t enter politics. I alone know the pain I went through while announcing this decision,” he wrote in a letter that he posted on his twitter handle.

“This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people but please forgive me. I will serve the people without entering electoral politics,” he said.

“My hospitalisation was like a warning from God. My campaign will impact health amid the pandemic. I thank office bearers for working with me,” he further said.

Earlier this month, Rajinikanth announced that he will launch his political party in January and bring “spiritual secular politics” with no case or religion. He was to make an announcement on December 31 about the same.