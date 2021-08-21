NationalSportsTop Stories

World Athletics U20: Amit Khatri Wins 10,000m Race Walk Silver

By Pratidin Bureau


Indian race walker Amit Khatri won silver in the men’s 10,000m race walk event at the World Athletics U20 Championships at Nairobi in Kenya on Saturday.

Khatri won the silver with a timing of 42:17.94. He was in the lead for a good part of the race walk before being overtaken by Kenya’s Heristone Wanyonyi in the last two laps. Eventually, Wanyonyi won the gold medal with a timing of 42:10.84.

“As it’s a high altitude, so breathing problem for me. It was my first international competition and won silver for India. I’m happy with silver at least I could fulfil the hopes of India,” Amit was quoted as saying by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) after the medal.

This is also India’s second medal in the ongoing competition. Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian quartet of Bharat Sridhar, Priya H Mohan, Summy, and Kapil had won the bronze medal in the 4x400m mixed relay final with a season-best timing of 3:20.60.

