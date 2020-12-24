World’s 1st Hospital on Wheels ‘Lifeline Express’ Reaches Badarpur

The World’s first ‘Hospital on Wheels’, Lifeline Express which has served more than a million people with free consultation, treatment, and surgeries across the country has now reached Badarpur station to serve the population of Barak Valley.

The Lifeline Express, is a hospital train that runs throughout the length and breadth of India starting July 16, 1991 with collaboration between the Impact India Foundation (IIF), Indian Railways and the Health Ministry. The train has camped at different parts of the country and served millions of poor with door step treatment during its three decades journey.

This will be the 210th project of Lifeline Express which will begin from January 5 and will continue till January 24, 2021.

The train staff has also conducted an outreach programme at surrounding areas of the location before opening up the facilities to people. “We are conducting the outreach programme which will continue till January 9. Thereafter, all the beneficiaries will be called on according to the schedule and will be treated. Everything will be free of cost and anyone from any three districts can reach out to us, “said Senior Operating officer of the Lifelines Express, Chandrakanata Deshpande.

The Lifeline Express is equipped with two state-of-the-art operation theatres with 5 operating tables, a dental department with three dental chairs, X-ray, Mammography Colposcope, and pathology lab.