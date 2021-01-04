World’s 1st Hospital Train “Lifeline Express” Currently In Assam

World’s first and India’s only hospital train ‘Lifeline Express’ (Jeevan Rekha Train) is currently stationed in Assam’s Badarpur. The Indian Railway Ministry recently took to Twitter and shared a few pictures of the hospital train which is equipped with world-class modern medical facilities.

Patients from across the country are treated free of cost on the train, mainly those who come from far-flung and remote areas under the government’s flagship programme. A team of doctors is always present on the train.

Set up in 1991, the Lifeline Express is equipped with 2 modern operation theatres, 5 operating tables and other necessary facilities. It is upgraded time to time as technology advances.

The hospital train, a joint initiative of Impact India Foundation and the Indian Railways, is the first of its kind in the world.