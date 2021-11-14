Wreath Laying Ceremony Of Assam Rifles Rifleman Held In Imphal

The wreath-laying ceremony of Rifleman Khatnei Konyak of 46 Assam Rifles, who lost his life in an ambush by terrorists was held in Imphal on Sunday.

Konyak was among seven who were killed in the terrorist attack on a convoy of Assam Rifles in Chandrachurpur.

Militants attacked the convoy when the Colonel of the 46 Battalion of the Assam Rifles was going to supervise a civic action program in the Churachandpur, bordering Myanmar.

The Commanding Officer (CO) of 46 Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathy, his wife, and 8-year-old son, and four soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur on Saturday. Four more soldiers sustained injuries in the ambush.

The four deceased jawans have been identified as Suman Swargiary, Khatnei Konyak, RP Meena and Shyamal Das. Suman Swargiary belonged to Assam, while, the other jawans hailed from Nagaland.