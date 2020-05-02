‘Yes, it is African Swine Fever’, Confirms Atul

State Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Saturday said that the mass death among pigs is due to African swine fever. The virus causes a hemorrhagic fever with high mortality rates in domestic pigs; some isolates can cause death of animals as quickly as a week after infection.

The samples were sent to a top-level OIE testing laboratory in Bhopal for confirmation. The Government also contemplating mass culling of pigs since there is neither vaccines nor medicines for the disease. Government to take final decision on culling after meeting owners of piggeries, Bora said.

Earlier, the state government had decided to ban the sale of pork meat. This decision has been taken against the backdrop of over a thousand “unnatural deaths” of pigs being reported across the state.

More than 2000 pigs have died across five districts of eastern Assam of classical swine fever at a time when pig farmers have been hit by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora said five-member teams of veterinary doctors have been asked to study the causes of the disease that killed 1,964 pigs in less than a week and suggest remedies.