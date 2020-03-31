Young journo dead in road accident

By Pratidin Bureau
A young budding journalist of a news portal was killed in a road accident late last night at Radhachura Road of Sundarpur area of the Guwahati city.

The accident took place when Dimpi Kashyap, aged around 22 years, working with Pratibimba Live, was returning home from the office. She was driving her scooty while her colleague Arup Moran was at the pillion.

She rammed into a light post at Beltola Survey. A seriously injured Dimpi was rushed to Apollo Hospital at Christian Basti. However, despite the best efforts from the doctors, she breathed her last at around 11:30 pm.

Arup is being treated at the GATE hospital with chest injuries.

