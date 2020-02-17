Youth arrested with arms in Chirang

During a sudden operation carried out by military forces, a youth has nabbed along with arms at the Basugaon region in Chirang on Sunday night.

Reportedly, the victim has identified as Citra Barman, resident of the Chaudhurypara region under Chapar police station in Dhubri.

It may be stated that following a tip-off, the military forces have started the investigation and detained the youth and seized two 7.65mm pistol and 6 rounds of live bullets from the youth.

It was suspected that the youth has a relation with a militant organization named KLO. However, police have already started an investigation for more updates in this regard.