Youth arrested with arms in Chirang

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Youth arrested with arms in Chirang
153

During a sudden operation carried out by military forces, a youth has nabbed along with arms at the Basugaon region in Chirang on Sunday night.

Reportedly, the victim has identified as Citra Barman, resident of the Chaudhurypara region under Chapar police station in Dhubri.

It may be stated that following a tip-off, the military forces have started the investigation and detained the youth and seized two 7.65mm pistol and 6 rounds of live bullets from the youth.

It was suspected that the youth has a relation with a militant organization named KLO. However, police have already started an investigation for more updates in this regard.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

Indian Railways bags 17 awards for energy conservation

Regional

Rally in Guwahati demanding a clean NRC

Regional

BSF jawan detained with fake gold

Regional

Bengali Youth Student’s Federation stages protest against Citizenship Bill

Regional

Congress asks Sonowal to form govt with it

National

Ayodhya Verdict: Shia Petition Dismissed

Comments
Loading...