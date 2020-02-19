Youth Burnt to Death in Guwahati

In a tragic incident, a youth burnt to death at Dwarka Nagar in Guwahati on Wednesday. The youth identified as Biswajit Barma (35) was burnt alive when he was sleeping in his room.

The incident took place at Navadoy Path in Dwarka Nagar. According to locals, the youth was found dead inside his room as the bed he was sleeping was burnt down.

“The parents stay on the first floor of the house and the youth was in a room on the ground floor. His parents come down to call him when they witness smoke from the room but he didn’t open the door after which they broke the door and found that 80% of the body was burnt along with his bed,” said one of the neighbours.

Police, however, said that they found liquor bottles and cigarettes and suspected that the fire took place from the cigarette and burnt him to death.