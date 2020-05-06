Youth Escapes from Isolation Ward in Golaghat

A youth absconded from the isolation ward of Golaghat Hospital on Tuesday night. The youth from Kolkata who was in the isolation ward absconded by breaking a window of the hospital.

The youth was kept in isolation 14 days ago and on May 1 his health deteriorates after which he was brought to Kushal Konwar civil hospital in Golaghat.

The youth identified as Mukul Mitra (38) was kept in isolation after he returns from Kolkata. He was also examined for COVID-19 and his result was tested negative but he was kept in quarantine for some days.