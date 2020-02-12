Youth murdered by miscreants in Dhakuakhana

Youth murdered by miscreants in Dhakuakhana
Triggering sensation a murder had taken place of youth by unidentified miscreants in Dhakuakhana, on Tuesday evening.

The incident had taken place while Gautam Saikia, the deceased, and his brother were on their way home in an auto van carrying mustard seeds when two miscreants stopped the vehicle and stabbed him with a knife injuring seriously.

The miscreants fled from the scene immediately after the incident though the locals tried to chase them. The injured youth succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. Meanwhile, police have started an investigation into the incident.

