Yusuf Pathan Tests COVID +VE

Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan on Saturday evening announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The cricketer had last month announced retirement from all formats of the game.

Taking to Twitter, Pathan wrote: “I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required,” he wrote.

“I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest,” he added in his tweet.

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar had also confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus yesterday.