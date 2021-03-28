Top StoriesNationalSports

Yusuf Pathan Tests COVID +VE

By Pratidin Bureau
13

Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan on Saturday evening announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The cricketer had last month announced retirement from all formats of the game.

Taking to Twitter, Pathan wrote: “I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required,” he wrote.

Related News

Thappad Bags Best Film At 66th Filmfare

India Logs 300+ COVID Deaths For 1st Time In 2021

3 Injured Myanmar Nationals Admitted To Imphal Hospitals

COVID-19: 46 Fresh Cases In Assam

“I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest,” he added in his tweet.

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar had also confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus yesterday.

You might also like
Top Stories

Assam: 1637 To Compete For National Junior Athletics Championship

Regional

Cabinet approves capital grant for NE natural gas pipeline grid

Entertainment

Ranveer, Deepika now officially man and wife

Regional

Miscreants Loot Rs. 4.5L from Businessman at Khanapara

Top Stories

Hathras: Ink Thrown At AAP Leader Sanjay Singh

National

‘INS Kavaratti’ Commissioned Into Navy

Comments
Loading...