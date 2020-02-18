Yuvraj Singh To Star In Assam’s Web series

RegionalEntertainmentTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
113

Web series is the new trend in today’s media and many Bollywood actors, and TV actors are trying their hands at it. This time it is the turn of a cricketer trying his hand as ‘Yuvraj Singh’ will be the latest celebrity to join the list to act in web series.

According to reports, Yuvraj will be seen playing himself in the web series, not just Yuvraj, his brother Zoravar Singh, mother Shabnam Singh, wife Hazel Keech are also being considered for the show. The web series to be made under the banner of Dream House Production, Guwahati. Reports suggest 75% of scenes of the series will be shot in Assam and Northeast.

Dream House Production is the biggest upcoming Production house of North East, India. The main motive of this house is to promote North East and to promote the new talents of North East.

Dream House Productions was hailed for bringing T-Series Stage Works Academy in Guwahati as the most vibrant and goal-oriented talent grooming platform in Assam. In an event organised by the private television channel, Dream House Productions bagged the ‘Oikyotaan’ award for doing amazing work to promote equity and diversity and thereby contributing to the overall development of the State of Assam.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Technology

Jio Offering Fastest Download Speed: TRAI

National

Opposition delegation sent back from Srinagar airport

National

Indian Army tweets mysterious footprints of ‘Yeti’

Regional

Distribution of Forms for filing claims and objections for NRC begins

Regional

AASU stages hunger strike across the State

National

EC calls for all party meeting ahead of LS and Assembly elections

Comments
Loading...