Yuvraj Singh To Star In Assam’s Web series

Web series is the new trend in today’s media and many Bollywood actors, and TV actors are trying their hands at it. This time it is the turn of a cricketer trying his hand as ‘Yuvraj Singh’ will be the latest celebrity to join the list to act in web series.

According to reports, Yuvraj will be seen playing himself in the web series, not just Yuvraj, his brother Zoravar Singh, mother Shabnam Singh, wife Hazel Keech are also being considered for the show. The web series to be made under the banner of Dream House Production, Guwahati. Reports suggest 75% of scenes of the series will be shot in Assam and Northeast.

