ZMC Faces Acute Shortage of Testing Kits due to Economic Blockade: Mizoram Minister

Mizoram Minister Lalruatkima on Saturday said that Zoram Medical College (ZMC) RT-PCR lab is facing acute shortage of essential testing kits due to the continued blockade at NH306. He said that due to the shortage of testing kits, sample testing in Mizoram is getting capped based on the available stock.

“ZMC (Zoram Medical College) RT-PCR lab is now facing acute shortage of essential testing reagents, and therefore, sample testing in Mizoram is getting capped based on the available stock,” the minister said.

He further stated, “It is unfortunate that supply of testing kits, reagents, and other life-saving drugs are still stranded at the Assam-Mizoram border, due to the continued blockade of NH306.”

It may be mentioned that the economic blockade on National Highway 306 in Assam entered 13th day on Saturday.

