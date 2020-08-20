Zubeen Garg Attack Case: Accused Youths Arrested Again

Four youth who allegedly threatened singer Zubeen Garg recently have once again been apprehended by the Guwahati Police.

The four accused – Hirakjyoti Rajbangshi, Arup Talukdar, Geetartha Deka and Disan Bhagawat – were picked up by the Police last night for investigation. They were brought to Panbazar Police station, and were taken into custody.

The Police reportedly acted based on a complaint filed at Chandmari Police Station.

It is to be noted that the accused were out on bail after they were arrested based on the complaint filed by Zubeen Garg.