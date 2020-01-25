Zubeen Garg boycotts Ajoy Phukan

Zubeen Garg boycotts Ajoy Phukan
In a recent development, on Saturday, Zubeen Garg has taken to Facebook to declare that Ajoy Phukan is no longer associated with Zubeen Garg Fan Club.

In a Facebook post, the popular singer has appealed to everyone not to attend any event called by Ajoy Phukan in the name of the Artiste Association.

“Assam Artiste Association is directed by Kalaguru Artiste Foundation. I am there to declare everything while discussing with AASU and other organisations and senior artists. ASSAM Artiste Association is a unified group. There is no politics in it and if someone tries to do it I will smash him,” Zubeen Garg posted on his official Facebook page.

