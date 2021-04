Assam singer Zubeen Garg on Wednesday received his first dose of vaccine against the COVID-19 disease at a private hospital and urged everyone to follow safety protocols.

“Today, I have got my COVID-19 vaccine. Take yours too and follow the COVID-19 protocols. Be alert and wear mask,” he told reporters.

The state of Assam logged as many as 385 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

Currently, the active caseload stood at 3,200 cases, while 2,16,199 recovered from the virus.