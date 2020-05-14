Top StoriesRegional

Zubeen Tests negative for Covid-19

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg and his wife Garima Garg have been tested negative for Covid-19. After testing negative, all of them have been sent under home quarantine.

Zubeen, along with his wife Garima Saikia Garg and two associates, covered the 2500 kilometre long journey by bus from Mumbai and went to Sarusajai quarantine centre on arrival for screening. They have been moved to Hotel Radisson Blu where they were under quarantine.

Garg was admitted to Nemcare Hospital on 27th February last after he had collapsed during an event in Guwahati. Following his discharge, Zubeen flew to Mumbai for further treatment and had been stranded there ever since due to the nationwide lockdown.

