1 Arrested In Meghalaya IED Blast Case

The Meghalaya police on Thursday one person allegedly involved in the IED blast case that took place in Shillong’s Laitumkhrah market on Tuesday (August 10).

An IED weighing 1 kg remotely went off at around 1:30 pm on Tuesday behind the busy market area injuring a shopkeeper and a passer-by.

Banned militant group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) had claimed responsibility of the blast. The outfit reportedly has a base camp in Bangladesh and has been announced outlawed by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2019 on grounds that “the outfit is yet to abjure violence”.

The case has now been transferred to the Crime Branch, East Khasi Hills, Shillong (CBPS).

Further investigation in the matter is on

Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had condemned the incident.

“Strongly condemn the IED blast reported in Laitumkhrah earlier this afternoon that has injured two citizens. Home Minister, @LahkmenR & officials of @MeghalayaPolice have apprised me on the matter and further investigation is being carried out,” Sangma posted on his social media handles including Twitter.