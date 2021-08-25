1 Killed, 2 Injured In Tripura Landslide

A youth died in a landslide on Wednesday as heavy rain lashed in the Sarasima area of Belonia in South Tripura that triggered a flash flood.

Several areas have been inundated and normal life has been affected.

The rain began early morning in Belonia and reports have mentioned that the victim Narayan Bhowmik went nearby his house for open defecation when the land slipped on him and he was injured seriously.

The family members immediately called the emergency response team of the fire service who rescued Narayan and shifted him to hospital where doctors attending declared him dead.



As per the reports of the meteorological department over 150 mm rainfall has been recorded in three hours and such high-intensity rain triggered flash floods in the town and low-lying areas and scattered and heavy rainfall in the next two days in isolated places of Tripura.