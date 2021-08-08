10 Bangladesh Nationals Held Along International Border In Bengal

Border Security Force troops of Gauhati Frontier have nabbed 10 Bangladesh nationals while they were trying to enter the Indian soil near Sabri border outpost in Coochbehar district of West Bengal.

As per reports, all the nationals including women and children belong to the district of Kurigram in Bangladesh.

Reports also mentioned that the alleged intruders are migrant labourers and five of the nationals were handed over to 15th Bn of the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) after proper verification, while, five have been handed over to the local police for further course of legal action.

The 10 Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Ashiya Bibi (23), wife of Sahin Alam along with her two children Ibrahim (3.5) and Ramjan Ali (1), resident of Ajawatari (Gangerhat) village, Shukhi Bibi (40), wife of Dulal Sheik along with her one child Musha Ali (7), a resident of Newashi village under Nageshwari police station, Nunhar Bibi (35), wife of Umed Ali along with her one child Nur Islam (7), a resident of Collage Mor (Gangerhat) village under Phulbari police station, Mushamad Sahanaj Parvin (21), wife of Md Abul Kalam (25) along with her one child Shah Jalal (5), resident of Kamal Pur (Pulerpar Bazar) village under Phulbari PS.

The other Bangladeshi national has been identified as Abulkalam (25), son of Abdul Rahim, resident of Kamal Pur (Pulerpar Bazar) village under Phulbari police station.