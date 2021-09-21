102 Year Old Social Woker & Supervisor Of Kasturba Ashram Shakuntala Choudhury Receives National Honour

By Pratidin Bureau
102 years old Shakuntala Choudhury from Assam received a special award from the Central Government on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shakuntala Choudhury received Vayoshestha Samman- National Awards For Senior Citizens 2021.

An official notice has been issued where it has been mentioned that the award will be conferred on 1st of October at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

According to sources, Shakuntala Choudhury is the only woman and senior citizen from Assam above 100 years who has received this honour from the central government.

As an award, Shakuntala Choudhury will be receiving an amount of 2.5 lakh rupees and a bag full of commemorative brochures and other gifts.

Shakuntala Choudhury is supervisor at the Kasturba Ashram in Ulubari of Guwahati and a renowned social worker of Assam.

The award has been presented to her by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

It needs to be mentioned that honourable Shakuntala Choudhury is a relative of the well known journalist and “Pitamah” of Sadin Pratidin Group Late Tilak Hazarika.

She has been serving since a very long time for the welfare of women empowerment.

