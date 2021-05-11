Top StoriesNational

11 Dead In Andhra Hospital Due To Oxygen Shortage

By Pratidin Bureau
In yet another tragedy during the pandemic, as many as 11 COVID patients have died at a private hospital allegedly due to oxygen shortage in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati.

As per reports, the patients, who were in the ICU ward, could not get oxygen for more than 45 minutes as the oxygen tanker arrived late in the hospital. Officials say more deaths are feared.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy has ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

It may be mentioned that similar incidents are being reported from across India which claimed many lives amidst the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

A total of 24 patients died of oxygen shortage in a hospital in Karnataka earlier this month. On April 24, around 20 patients died at a Delhi hospital after running out of oxygen supply.

